Mcinally rues referee call

Referee Stephen Finnie’s decision not to send off Albion Rovers goalkeeper Ross Stwewart after he pulled down Rory McAllister outside the area left the Toon manager scratching his head.

And even though he conceded he thought the second incident wasn’t a penalty, the Peterhead manager deferred to the judgment of his players who believed it was.

“I’ve just walked in with [Finnie] and asked him: ‘Do you not think that’s a goalscoring opportunity?’ and he said no,” said a perplexed McInally.

“We’ve had a double-whammy: we’ve never had the penalty which was contentious, and the goalkeeper has stayed on the park.

“He’s knocked the ball by the goalie, it’s a goalscoring opportunity. We were having a laugh with the Albion Rovers guys because the linesman said it’s not a goalscoring opportunity.

“Who thinks that?” he continued with a chuckle.

The result is not ideal for Peterhead, though it was by no means a disappointing performance.

They fought well on a difficult surface and shaded the better of the play with their strong end to the match.

“I wouldn’t say it was a great performance. It was a great attitude, they gave their all on a difficult pitch,” said McInally.

“At least we were still going at it [at the end], we were trying to win the game. If they keep that attitude up they should get themselves away from trouble.”

And despite not giving his team’s performance a glowing report, he did have some praise for the players.

“I commend the players for their spirit and their attitude. The pitch was really heavy and muddy.

“We finished the game strongly. We pushed on and we could’ve edged it.

“But I thought it was a nothing game. The two teams gave their all and the pitch didn’t suit Rovers either.

“We take a point and we go away.”