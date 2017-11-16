McInally rues missed opportunity

Peterhead boss Jim McInally branded his side’s defensive display against Stenhousemuir on Saturday as ‘not good enough’ after a 3-2 defeat.

The Blue Toon twice came back from a goal down at Balmoor to be level at 2-2 in the 81st minute before Mark McGuigan’s late penalty secured the three points for the visitors.

The silver lining for Peterhead was that both first and second-placed Stirling and Montrose could only draw with Clyde and Annan respectively meaning Jim McInally’s side are only four points off top spot and two behind second.

However, the Blue Toon boss did not see it that way, instead he was left disappointed at missing an opportunity to close the gap.

He said: “When you defend as poorly as we did you can lose a game like that.

“The way they got their crosses in wasn’t good enough.

“I know it got to the stage we didn’t have many defence-minded players on the pitch, and I’ve told the players that, but that isn’t an excuse and to sell ourselves down the river is disappointing.

“It’s frustrating. It seems every time we play them there is a manic five minutes.

“It was a particularly frustrating result with the teams above us dropping points, but Stenhousemuir are a good experienced side and we just need to move on but it was disappointing after fighting back.

“Regarding our penalty claim, their centre half came over to me and said it was one, a stonewaller and that just rubbed salt in the wound.”

McInally also spoke about the health of midfielder Simon Ferry after the former Celtic and Dundee player vomited on the pitch during the match.

“The doctor was actually quite concerned about Simon,” said McInally.

“He phoned me last night to say he wasn’t feeling great coming up the road but he slept and ate well but was sick on the pitch and the doctor has taken him to the hospital to sort out antibiotics.

“It looks like he has a chest infection.”

This weekend Peterhead take a break from league action as they face League 1 joint leaders Raith Rovers at Balmoor in the Scottish Cup.