McInally could be on Rovers radar

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is one of several names being linked to the currently vacant Raith Rovers manager role.

The Blue Toon Gaffer, who made 29 appearances for Raith during the 1995-96 season, has been priced at 12/1 by Scottish bookmakers McBookie.com.

Odds courtesy of McBookie.Com

Despite being amongst the names, McInally looks to be an outside bet with his former Dundee United team mate Mixu Paatelainen the favourite at 3/1.

Other notable names being linked with the role include former Aberdeen manager Jimmy Calderwood (10/1), Ex-Dons Stevie Crawford (10/1) and Darren Young (6/1) and former Inverness and Hibs boss John Hughes (6/1).

Speculation about the role has begun since Rovers parted company with manager Gary Locke on Tuesday.