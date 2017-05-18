McInally blasts referee over crucial decision

Peterhead boss Jim McInally pulled no punches after last night’s 2-1 defeat to Forfar Athletic, blasting referee Stephen Finnie for getting a crucial decision wrong.

After going into the break 1-0 up, The Blue Toon had a nightmare start to the second half when on-loan Partick Thistle defender Michael McMullin, booked in the first half, was penalised for simulation inside the box being shown a second yellow card.

McInally was far from pleased after the game, not being able to understand how his side were not awarded a “stone wall” penalty.

He said: “The referee has influenced that game and no one else in my opinion.

“It was a stone wall penalty and we got a man sent off, It was the turning point in the game.”

Forfar went on to equalise shortly after the sending off before scoring again in the closing stages of the game to take a 2-1 lead into the second leg of the play-off at Balmoor on Saturday.

“To be fair, I’m quite happy to come away just the one goal behind.” Said McInally.

“Everything that could have went wrong did in a short space of time so I was proud of the way the boys dug in.

“It’s sad that a referee influences the game at such an important stage of the season.

“It’s not the first time Mr Finnie has had his say with us and I don’t want to say anymore about him because he’s not worth talking about.”