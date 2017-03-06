McAllister shown red as Blue Toon beaten by Stenny

Peterhead slumped to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at League One’s bottom club Stenhousemuir at Ochilview Park on Saturday.

The Blue Toon have been pulled further into the relegation trouble, and are now only two points ahead of Stenny having played a game more.

Jim McInally’s side started the match brightly, and could have been ahead on two occasions before the five minute mark.

Grant Anderson fired wide from the edge of the box and Rory McAllister’s header from a corner went just wide.

However, it was Stenhousemuir that took the lead through a 35-yard Alan Cook free-kick just before the ten minute mark, with the winger’s drilled effort bouncing underneath the diving Graeme Smith.

On 16 minutes, the hosts doubled their advantage.

Connor Duthie’s corner kick was flicked in at the near post by Mason Robertson.

Things went from bad to worse for the Blue Toon on half an hour when top scorer Rory McAllister was sent off for dissent.

The striker was aggrieved, believing he had been fouled and was sent off for giving the referee an earful.

An already uphill task was made trickier by McAllister, and Stenny nearly went further ahead before half-time.

Alan Cook did well down the left-hand side but Aaron Comrie got back and slid the ball against his own post, before the ball was scrambled clear.

The visitors only other chance of the first period fell to Ryan Strachan, who dragged his effort well left of the target.

Jim McInally changed things at the break for Peterhead, and it didn’t take long for his changes to make an impact.

Leighton McIntosh nodded down for Jordan Brown to side foot in from just outside the six yard box only two minutes into the second half.

Much like the first half, Peterhead came out and looked like the better side - but conceded a rather sloppy goal which changed the flow of the game.

Colin McMenamin found space inside the box after a bit of miscontrol and dragged the ball into the bottom left-hand corner to make it 3-1 on 64 minutes.

Peterhead had the ball in the back of the net on 76 minutes, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.

A corner was swung in by Steven Noble and Stenhousemuir goalkeeper David Crawford was dragged away from the ball before punching it into his own net.

After that, chances were few and far between for a depleted Peterhead, and it was Stenny who looked more likely to add another.

Alan Cook had a good opportunity to tie the game up for the hosts but hit the side netting from a tight angle, whilst Peterhead’s frustrations grew along with their yellow card tally.

McInally’s side play host to fifth placed Brechin City next weekend at Balmoor as they aim to ease the threat of relegation with their first win in five.

The following week they travell to Albion before rounding off March with another crucial home game against Stranraer.