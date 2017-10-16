McAllister hits five as Peterhead score nine in Cup

This Scottish Cup second round tie against amateur side Colville was a stroll in the park for the Blue Toon.

Boss Jim McInally took no chances by fielding his strongest possible team but, in truth, he did not need to.

Once the opening goal went in, the huge gulf in class was evident and it turned out to be a profitable afternoon for McAllister, who moved on to 12 goals for the season.

McAllister said: “They are an amateur team and we are an SPFL club so the fitness was always going to kick in.”

“Once we went a couple of goals up, it was pretty much game over and just a case of how many we would score.”

“It is not always nice to beat a team like that, but that is just how football works sometimes, although Colville deserve credit for trying to pass the ball out from the back.”

“A lot of teams from our league come here and sit in, just like Berwick did a couple of weeks ago, but from our point of view, it is just nice to get through to the next round.”

Jason Brown started the goal-fest in the 14th minute, cashing in on slack defending from Jamie Stevenson’s free-kick to bundle the ball in from six yards.

Jack Leitch doubled the Blue Toon’s lead in the 22nd minute after rounding off the move of the match. Scott Brown sent Allan Smith away down the right and after the former Dunfermline forward spotted McAllister, his low cross was slotted home by the onrushing Leitch.

You knew this was going to be a long and tiresome afternoon for the Motherwell-based Amateur Cup champions but there was nothing they could do about McAllister’s 20 yard lobbed effort in the 36th minute.

McAllister scored again three minutes later, sidefooting in from eight yards after visiting goalkeeper David Tait made a mess of attempting to deal with Stevenson’s cross.

Peterhead’s leading marksman completed his hat-trick just before half time, rolling in a penalty with consummate ease after Scott Brown was brought down by Lance Pearce.

There was a lull in the play early in the second half, which was to Colville’s liking, but the floodgates re-opened once Gary Currie scored an own goal in the 58th minute.

The full-back attempted to cut out a cross from substitute Russell McLean but could only divert the ball past the helpless Tait.

When Stevenson was clipped in the box by Liam Cusack in the 74th minute, Peterhead were awarded another spot-kick and the outcome, predictably, was the same as before with McAllister tucking the ball away.

There was still time for two more goals, Scott Brown lashing a low 20 yard shot into the bottom corner in the 77th minute and McAllister completing the rout in added time courtesy of another Stevenson assist.

Peterhead will face a much sterner test in the next round after pulling League 1 leaders Raith Rovers out of the hat, but credit to Colville for at least giving it a go and becoming the first amateur team to get this far in the competition.

This weekend Peterhead are back in league action after a two week break and will travel to Broadwood Stadium to face Clyde.