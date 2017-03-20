Maud get duffed in second half when Dufftown score three

Maud played host to Dufftown in a vital league match and the result did not go their way as they lost 3-0.

Early on in the game, Storrier got down low to save a shot from Davidson.

Stables went close with a shot that hit the outside of the post from eight yards. The same player brought a fine save from Fyfe. A mix up in the Maud defence let in Strathdee but his shot was gathered at the second attempt by Fyfe.

Reid sent a dangerous cross along the 6 yard box but there were no takers in the middle. Whyte tried a shot from distance but it went straight at Storrier in the away goal, leaving the score goalless at the break. Affairs played out differently in the second half though.

Two minutes into the second half and the visitors went in front after Fyfe failed to gather a cross and Stables was there to tap home.

A Simpson header went close from a Wilson corner. Strathdee had a shot from the edge of the box which Fyfe dealt with.

Simpson lashed over from a free kick from 20 yards. Fyfe did well to make a one handed save from Stables.

The visitors scored a second when Reid crossed for Strathdee to fire home. A Davidson volley forced a good save from Storrier.

Maud had a definite penalty denied when a Dufftown player punched the ball clear but neither the referee nor linesman failed to see it. In the last minute Dufftown scored a third when keeper Fyfe was red carded. Davidson went in goal but Morrison sent him the wrong way to score the final goal of the game.

The away side came away with a deserved win and three points after a poor display by the home side; the away team created better chances.

Maud’s next fixture is home against Culter in the Dominoes Pizza North Regional Cup quarter finals with a 2pm kick-off.