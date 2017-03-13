Longside share points with Ellon United in away game

Longside travelled to play Ellon United on Saturday in a McBookie.com First Division East fixture.

The home side had an early chance but Kemp made a good tackle before Longside managed to get the ball clear.

Anderson seized on a mistake by the visiting defence to Tremaine but he blasted his shot well wide. Moir put Butcher clear on the left and he cut inside before firing in a 25 yard shot which clipped the corner of the post and bar before going out for a goalkick.

A free kick from Massie was sent into the danger area but the referee’s assistant had his flag up for offside. Gibbon picked out Anderson was a fine pass but he shot into the side netting.

McDonald was given a great chance when he was sent clear but Stainton made a timely challenge. Ellon took the lead in 40 minutes when Ross Gibbon rose unchallenged to head home a Johnson corner.

Longside lost the services of Moir when he was carried off to be replaced by Norris. Just on half time a Butcher header was tipped over the bar for a fruitless corner. The visitors were finishing the half strongly and Butcher got on the end of a Kemp free kick but he couldn’t direct his header.

The visitors came out of the traps strongly in the second half and Butcher was unlucky when his shot was blocked before being cleared. Nicol Davidson had a chance following a scramble but Ellon keeper Cook was alert to save and the danger was cleared.

Norris did well racing clear on the left and his cross was scrambled clear for a corner which came to nothing.

Ellon were dealt a blow in 74 minutes when they were reduced to ten men after Johnson picked up a second yellow card. Longside scored the equaliser in 81 minutes whe Liam Norris fired a superb angled shot wide of Cook into the corner of the net.

Anderson did well to get himself into a good position but he saw his shot strike the bar before it was cleared. The visitors were also reduced to ten minute in the final minute when Kemp also picked up his second yellow card.