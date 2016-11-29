Keeper in a flap over gull kick

Fans at Saturday’s Scottish Cup match between Peterhead and Alloa Athletic got all in a flap after a goal kick incident at Balmoor.

A kick out from Alloa keeper, Neil Parry, during the first half deflected off a passing seagull, resulting in a stoppage in play. Luckily the seagull appeared to be none the worse for its ordeal and flew off as the referee awarded a drop ball. The incident can be seen at 1:42 in the following YouTube video. However, for those of you who may have missed it, The Buchanie and Peterhead Football Club created a dramatic reenactment of the incident featuring club mascot Sammy the Scurry.