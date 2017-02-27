Jordan walks the walk

Peterhead had to settle for a point at home to East Fife on Saturday as Jordan Brown rescued the draw after his side went a goal down.

It was a case of “talking the talk and walking the walk” for the former Aberdeen player who approached manager Jim McInally midweek asking for a shot against the Fifers.

“He said to me the other night that he wanted a chance in the team because he felt he would be able to get on the end of Grant Anderson’s crosses,” said McInally.

Kevin Smith gave the visitors the lead early in the second half but shortly after Brown would prove he was capable of his promise by heading in from a Grant Anderson cross.

McInally added: “It only took him a couple of days to back his comments up, it’s fine if you come and say these things you’ve got to back them up and I’m delighted for Jordan.”

The result didn’t effect Peterhead’s standing in the table as such but a win for Stranraer at home to Brechin brought them to within two points of The Blue Toon in the League 1 relegation battle.

Next up is a crucial away trip to Stenhousemuir for McInally’s side with The Warriors currently five points behind Peterhead and sitting bottom.

“We’re just keeping things ticking along and we have a few big games coming up, just like everyone else,” said McInally.

“We are playing with a young back four who have done well today and the more they can play in the team and play together will be better for us as a team.

“We need to enjoy our football, I told the boys at half time to just get on with it and play.

“I’d rather get relegated trying to play and be brave than not take part and just wait for Rory McAllister to do something for us.

“Our players have the character to fight back.”

Despite the looming threat of relegation, Peterhead are still only four points of fourth place East Fife and a string of results in there next few games could easily see them move into the play-off spots.