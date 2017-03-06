It’s “dog eat dog” says Jim

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes it’s now time for full focus on a “dog eat dog” relegation battle in Ladbrokes Scottish League One.

The Blue Toon manager was disappointed after his side fell to a 3-1 defeat at League One’s bottom club Stenhousemuir, but says the players should “embrace and enjoy” an exciting league and basement battle.

Reflecting on Saturday’s defeat he said: “It’s set pieces again, the goalkeeper should save the first one and it’s a corner for the second one.

“It’s hard enough to come back from 2-0, and then Rory goes off.

“I said to them at half-time ‘you need to try and stay in the game as best you can’ and we get the goal but we give another goal away due to miscontrol.”

Peterhead host Brechin City at home at the weekend, but McInally doesn’t see it as a chance to look up the table, and is only focusing on one thing.

“We are in a dogfight, it’s a tough league and it’s a good league. It’s dog eat dog.

“We’ve tried looking up the table but that’s all out of the window now, it’s now about looking after ourselves and trying to make sure we survive.”

The Hedgemen have been in poor form since the turn of the year, winning only one of their seven league fixtures in 2017, a 3-1 home win over Queen Park at the end of February.

Their match against Alloa was called off at the weekend due to a waterlogged pitch and the last time they played Peterhead ended in a the Blue Toon leaving Glebe Park with all three points after a late Rory McAllister goal was enough for a 1-0 victory.

Peterhead will then see the month out with two massive fixtures in the battle against relegation starting with a tough away trip to Albion Rovers on March 18 followed by a crucial home game against Stranraer on March 25.

Albion and Stranraer are separated in the league by the Blue Toon, with Rovers one point behind Peterhead in tenth spot and Stranraer one point ahead in eighth.