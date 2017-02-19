Is Scotland’s grassroots football hero in Buchan

The search is on for Scotland’s grassroots football hero, might they be in the Buchan ?

The 2017 Scottish FA Community Awards are now open for nominations. The awards recognise and celebrate grassroots volunteers across the country who make a difference to their communities.

The awards, presented by MacDonald’s, are looking for people in all communities to make nominations.

Football legend Kenny Dalglish, McDonald’s head of Scottish Football, is calling on local communities across Scotland to nominate those grassroots heroes who have made a real impact.

He said: “Whenever I visit a grassroots club I’m always impressed to see the effort that goes into keeping them growing and developing.

“It’s a lot of hard work that needs to be recognised. Anyone can be nominated for an award; from coaches and caretakers to club secretaries and fund raisers. Anyone whose selfishness and commitment allows children to enjoy grassroots football in a safe, friendly and welcoming environment and without discrimination.”

One of 2016’s Scottish FA Community Award winners, Stephen Tortolano, exemplifies the spirit of those being nominated.

Stephen won the 2016 Scottish FA Football Volunteer of the Year for his work coaching a disability team in Stirling and Forth Valley and brings them to a wealth of competitions throughout the UK.

Stephen has met his own challenges, overcoming an accident at work where he suffered serious brain injuries.

Three operations later, with eight months of intensive physio up to four times a day, Stephen defied doctor’s prediction of him not being able to walk again.

Talking about the award, he said: “Every volunteer that works in our club and across Scotland does it for the love of the game and giving children a chance to play football.

“It was an honour to be recognised with the award and attend an event alongside so many talented, committed individuals. I had the pleasure of receiving my award from Graeme Souness in front of an amazing crowd containing Scotland Manager Gordon Strachan.”

The Scottish FA Community Awards have nine categories including the People’s Award, which is voted for the by the public.