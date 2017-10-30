Gowfers dump Longside out of Scottish Junior Cup

Longside welcomed Carnoustie Panmure to Davidson Park in the Scottish Junior Cup.

The visitors had the first real chance when following a corner the ball fell for Simpson but he fired the ball high over the bar.

A fine ball from Moir put West through on goal but his shot was scrambled clear. Carnoustie did take the lead in the 19th minute when Summers felled Dignan in the box, SAM SIMPSON made no mistake from the spot.

Five minutes later they doubled their lead when STEVEN COOK scored with a fierce 25 yard shot into the corner of the net after taking a short free kick from McCabe.

At the other end Butcher cut inside from the left and saw his shot go narrowly wide.

Cormack made a great save for Carnoustie turning a Butcher strike round the post for a corner, Davidson rose to meet Kemp’s kick and again the keeper made a brilliant save.

RYAN DIGNAN scored a third for Carnoustie from close range after good work from Martin.

The same player should have scored again minutes later but he fired the ball over the bar from ten yards.

Martin had a great chance right from the restart but he scooped his shot over the bar from close range.

Moir had hard luck for Longside when he disposed the keeper wide on the right but his cross into goal was cleared to safety.

Carnoustie were awarded a second penalty when McIntosh was adjudged to haqve fouled in the box, SAM SIMPSON scored his second from the spot.

Longside’s Moir popped up on the left and took the ball to the bye-line before cutting it back for Davidson but Butcher got the first touch and couldn’t direct it on target.

NEIL MOIR got a deserved goal in 83 minutes when he cut inside from the right before drilling a low shot past Cormack.

Longside are at home this Friday to Lewis United in the McBookie.com first division, kick off is 7:30pm.