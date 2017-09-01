Get fit and lose weight with Football Fans In Training

Peterhead FC are looking to run two separate 12 week FFIT programmes from September to December , one for males and one for females.

The requirements are that the participants be aged between 35 and 65 and have a waist size of over 36 inches ( although exceptions can be made).

Sessions are for 90 minutes once a week for 12 weeks.

The Football Fans in Training (FFIT) programme is a healthy living and weight loss programme that was carefully designed to appeal to men and women.

It incorporates the latest scientific approaches to weight loss, physical activity and diet and taps the potential of professional football clubs to engage overweight men and women in weight loss.

It has been developed and successfully evaluated in a major research project led by the University of Glasgow.

The FFIT programme has already been rolled out to 16 football fans at Peterhead FC during which the participants increased their knowledge of diet and nutrition and increased their levels of physical activity.

The group lost a staggering total of 13st 7lb (87kg) with one participant losing over two stones in the 12 week FFIT period.

Participants from this first block will come along and speak to the new participants about their experience.

The programme will be run by former Peterhead FC player and SFA qualified coach/ FFIT trainer, Nat Porter.

If you wish to join the programme or require further information please call Peterhead FC on 01779 478256 or e.mail : office@peterheadfc.co.uk.