East Fife 0-2 Peterhead

Jim McInally hailed the impact of his young goalscorers as Peterhead eased through to round two of the Irn-Bru Cup.

Both managers chose to ring the changes for the match following a pretty hectic spell of Betfred Cup and league games.

Greg Fleming, Rory McAllister and Willie Gibson were amongst the regular starters rested for the start of the game, taking their place on the bench.

In their place came Marc Lawrence and Scott Adams - and the two proved what able deputies they can be.

The first goal arrived with barely a couple of minutes on the clock whenFife 'keeper Thomas Cordery spilled what seemed a pretty routine cross.

Lawrence couldn't believe his luck and punished the Fifers by tapping home the loose ball.

East Fife were lucky not to fall further behind when Allan Smith's header dropped a foot past the post.

The let-off seemed to awaken the home side from their slumber and they kicked up a gear.

Kyle Wilson almost found himself in the right place at the right time when a high ball dropped to him a few yards from goal.

To be fair the opportunity did come out of the blue and Wilson was unable to readjust himself to get a decent shot on target.

East Fife stayed on the front foot while Peterhead began to notch up a few bookings.

Scott Brown was one of those cautioned for a foul on Greg Hurst on the edge of the area.

From the free-kick the home side were almost level but Linton's free-kick came crashing back off the post.

Peterhead killed the game in the second half when Scott Adams netted.

East Fife were again guilty of not clearing their lines and the Peterhead forward took full advantage by rifling past Cordery.

Balmoor boss McInally said: “For the two young boys to score the goals is terrific because they’ve hardly played since pre-season.

“They showed great energy and it was a fantastic result because you don’t know what to expect when you make so many changes.”