catto park pitches opened

Football teams from around Peterhead recently celebrated the opening of new all-weather pitches and sports facilities at Catto Park.

Teams from Peterhead Boys’ Club, Buchanhaven, Clerkhill and St Fergus primary schools came together on the new pitch to compete in an inaugural mini tournament.

The new all-weather pitch is part of an £800,000 upgrade of the Catto Park facilities carried out by Hunter Construction on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council which also included the replacement of the grass football pitch and the installation of new floodlights, and fencing as well as drainage systems.

Co-Leader Aberdeenshire Council and Chair of Education, Learning and Leisure Committee, Cllr Alison Evison, said: “The all-weather surface at Catto Park was coming to the end of its life and the new pitch is a considerable improvement.

“We took on board comments from users of both pitches who said better drainage systems were needed and the new floodlights mean the pitches can be used even as the darker winter months draw near.”

Chair of Buchan Area Committee, Cllr Stuart Pratt, who attended the opening,said: “These new pitches are a great asset to the Peterhead sporting community and the excitement around the football tournament showed just how much local teams were looking forward to being able to use them.

“I’m sure the lure of the new pitches will get both young and old out using them and I look forward to hearing about future tournaments that take place on them.”

During term-time, local schools will use the new all-weather pitch during the school day.

It is also available for groups until 10pm during the week and between 9am and 9pm at the weekends.

Bookings for the new facilities at Catto Park should be made through Peterhead Leisure & Community Centre in person, by calling 01779 477277 or by emailing them at peterhead.pool@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.