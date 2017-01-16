Boss praises Peterhead rearguard

Peterhead boss Jim McInally praised his Peterhead side, and in particular his defence, after there 1-0 away win against Alloa on Saturday.

McInally was delighted with his side for not conceding when they went down to 10 men and holding on to the one goal lead.

Speaking after the match, McInally said: “I’m delighted. For the first time in a wee while I thought we defended really well.

“First half we chased the ball too much though.

“Alloa passed it round us and were clever in possession.

“So I got into them at half time and said to them that they need to be better with the ball and other than when we went down to 10 men, I thought we were the better side.”

Substitute Leighton McIntosh grabbed the winning goal but was also shown a straight red card late in the game.

Peterhead have the opportunity to appeal the straight red card, something that wouldn’t have been possible had he received two yellow cards.

The decision did baffle McInally though, who stated: “I just can’t believe it. I mean you can clearly see him getting the ball.

“But it’s funny, I said to the ref, thanks for that because we can’t get him off with a second yellow but we can get him off with a straight red.”

The match saw new loan signing Michael McMullin make his debut, with the 19 year old having joined from Premiership side Partick Thistle on Friday night.

It wasn’t to be however as he put in a solid performance that impressed boss McInally.

“I thought he was fantastic,” he said.

“We only signed him last night and I had never seen him play before today.

“But all credit to him because I thought he was different class- especially with the barrage that was coming at the end.”

Another player who deserved praise for his defensive performance was goalkeeper Graeme Smith, who made three top drawer saves in the last 5 minutes of the match.

He said: “The last time we came here we played quite open and expansive and got gubbed four nil.

“So we changed the set up today and it worked- I’m happy with the clean sheet.”