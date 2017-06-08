Blue Toon sign new players

Peterhead have begun strengthening the squad for next season with two new signings made this week.

The Blue Toon have secured deals for Mason Robertson and Willie Gibson.

Robertson has made the move from Stenhousemuir. He said: “I’m very happy to be joining the club and can’t wait to get started.

“There are some big games coming up early in the cup against the likes of Hearts and Dunfermline, which will be a good test.”

He added: “Hopefully I can help the club gain promotion.”

Winger Willie Gibson was a free agent before signing on for Peterhead, but has previously had spells at Kilmarnock and Queen of the South and spent 18 months with Stranraer.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally said: “This is a big signing for us.

“In previous games against Stranraer, we would always try and nullify Willie because of his threat.

“You knew if he played well, you would be in trouble so it’s pleasing that we have been able to add him to our squad.

“He had two great feet and is capable of creating and scoring goals.”

Amidst the changes to the Blue Toon squad is the departures of defender Ryan Strachan and long-time Peterhead player Jamie Redman.

McInally added: “It was a tough decision because, as a squad, we have come through a lot together and last season was the first bad one we had.

“We paid the price at the end of it so it was with a heavy heart that we let some of the boys go.”

Other players to have recently left Balmoor are Graeme Smith, Leighton McIntosh, Steven Noble, Craig Reid, Grant Anderson, Nathan Blockley, Kevin Dzierzawski and Fraser Hobday.