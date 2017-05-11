Blue Toon boss Jim McInally says play-off performance just wasn't good enough

Jim McInally said Peterhead’s display in their 1-1 draw with Montrose was simply not good enough.

The Blue Toon took an early lead in the play-off semi-final first leg on Wednesday night through Ryan Strachan’s wonderful goal from 40-odd yards out before the excellent Chris Templeman equalised soon after.

And McInally said the Gable Endies use of Templeman was a big thorn in his team’s side.

Jim said: “It was poor from us, really poor. I was impressed by Montrose.

“They obviously had a plan to get the ball up to big Templeman, win free kicks and everything. We never dealt with it.

“In general play I didn’t think they caused us too many problems, but from set pieces and that it was a nightmare.

“We showed no composure and we just defended really poorly, as we have most of the season. I don’t think we deserved to lose, the draw was the fair result, but it’s not good enough from our point of view.

“It’s an unbelievable goal, I couldn’t believe it, but we couldn’t take advantage of it.

“The disappointing thing for me was how we started the second half. It wasn’t until the final 15 or 20 minutes when we imposed ourselves.

“I can’t be happy with what I’ve watched, to be honest.

“You’ll take the draw and go up for Saturday but when you’ve watched it for the whole season, it wears you down.”