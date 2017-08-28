Binos continue fine form as Blue Toon self destruct

An afternoon of shambolic defending, fresh injury worries, a needless sending off that looks like ending the Balmoor career of a Peterhead player and a missed penalty amongst six goals scored made for an interesting game of football for the neutral but one of concern for all connected with the club.

After a promising start in preseason and initial league results, a poor display at Stenhousemuir was followed up by this disastrous performance albeit the team was minus some key players going into the match which was soon to be added to in an afternoon where very little went right for the home side.

Peterhead went into the match against the league leaders without the injured defensive duo of Mason Robertson and David McCracken which certainly didn’t help matters.

Rory McAllister certainly wasn’t fully fit and it showed.

New signing Mikael Dikobo looks far from match fit and set to be missing for a while after an early injury. Samson Gabriel is struggling badly to settle in and was subbed after himself coming on from the bench.

Ironically they got off to a flying start in the fifth minute.

A terrific cross from the right by Jamie Stevenson picked out midfielder Paul Cairney at the back post who scored his first league goal for the club.

Home left back Dikobo had to be replaced after 16 minutes with a hamstring injury and his replacement Gabriel was only on the pitch two minutes when his lack of concentration allowed Smith to run in on goal.

His shot was palmed clear by keeper Greg Fleming only as far as Morrison who netted first time from 8 yards.

The roof caved in for the Blue Toon three minutes later when Albion struck again, that man Smith firing in fine effort from the right side of the box from an assist by Liam Caddis for a dramatic turnaround.

Disaster was to follow in the 25th minute, Peterhead’s Scott Brown could only weakly head out to Ross Kavanagh who cracked in a third for the impressive league leaders.

Three goals in eight action packed minutes.

On the half hour it could have been four, a great ball threaded ball forward by Kavanagh to Morrison and it took a decent save by Fleming to save further embarrassment but ten minutes before the break Smith struck again with the home defence once again in total disarray.

Peterhead were handed a lifeline eight minutes after the restart.

Scott Brown’s cross from the right side of the box hit the hand of Ross Smith who could do little to avoid contact but the referee pointed to the spot and Rory McAllister converted for his 150th goal for the club.

After 58 minutes more excitement, a penalty for the visitors. Liam Caddis’ shot struck the hand of Jason Brown who could do little about it and referee Ross again pointed to the spot but home keeper Greg Fleming made an excellent save getting a touch to the penalty by Peter McDonald and sending it onto the crossbar.

In the 73rd minute Peterhead were down to ten men, Scott Ross received a second yellow.