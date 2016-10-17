Away win lifts Peterhead off bottom spot

Peterhead have had some hard luck tales to tell in recent weeks but their efforts finally were rewarded when they got the breaks they deserved after going behind to move off the bottom of the table and into 9th spot.

A goaless first half burst into life after the break with Fiacre Kelleher finding the net again and Rory McAllister chipped in with a goal and an assist.

The first half produced no goals but it was the visitors who should have been in front creating the best of the chances against a lackluster Diamonds side.

After 7 minutes Stefan McCluskey squared the ball, McAllister stepped over it and Nicky Riley’s shot was blocked and out for a corner.

Four minutes later Kelleher headed in the net from a Kevin Dzierzawski free kick but the centre back had climbed on an Airdrie defender in the process.

As the Blue Toon chances continued Dziezawski had a go himself then McCluskey did likewise from distance but straight at the home keeper Ferguson.

As half time approached a wild challenge on Scott Brown produced a free kick 20 yards out but McAllister’s low drive after a Jamie Stevenson step over went a foot wide.

The second period was end to end and this time with goals aplenty to keep the sparse crowd, especially the knot of diehard Blue Toon followers, on the edge of their seats.

As has become the norm though, it was the opposition who went in front after 56 minutes with a rare shot on target. Andy Ryan slipped a neat pass inside to veteran striker Ian Russell and he picked his spot past Graeme Smith.

Rather than be disheartened Peterhead bounced back in style.

Seven minutes later Kelleher had a header from a corner well saved but in the 66 th minute he made no mistake , this time a Dzierzawski corner from the right finding the head of the big Irishman at the near post.

Barely a minute after that leveler and the turnaround was complete with a goal out of nothing.

Simon Ferry fed a ball first time through the Airdrie rearguard and McAllister raced on to it and coolly scored low into the net for the quickest of quickfire goals and the game was looking a whole lot different.

After 72 minutes Kelleher was involved again with a header off the crossbar, his own as he challenged with Ryan for a cross.

Jordan Brown came on for Riley and almost immediately scored after playing a one two with McAllister before seeing his shot saved by Ferguson.

The icing on the cake was applied 3 minutes into added time with another sub, Leighton McIntosh, benefiting from the endeavors of McAllister who latched on to a stray pass out of the home defence before sending McIntosh free and he netted from an angle to the right of goal.

Speaking after the match, goal scorer Fiacre Kelleher said: “Maybe I should be scoring more but that’s my second in two games so I’m delighted with that. I thought we were excellent and we have played like that in the past few weeks without getting anything.”