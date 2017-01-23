anderson & Smith join Toon

Peterhead last week completed the double signing of Queen of the South winger Grant Anderson and ex-Dunfermline attacker Allan Smith.

The Blue Toon announced the signing of Anderson on Friday as the former Raith Rovers player became Jim McInally’s fifth addition of the January Transfer window.

The Peterhead gaffer has already brought in 19-year-old central defender Michael McMullin on loan from Partick Thistle as well as securing St Johnstone pair Aaron Comrie and Liam Gordon on loan from St Johnstone.

With three defenders added McInally was quick to bolster his attacking options after being left short when Stefan McCluskey left the club in November.

McCluskey has since joined Peterhead’s League 1 rivals Alloa and scored at the weekend as the Wasps were knocked out of the Scottish Cup.

Former Dunfermline player Smith saw his time at The Pars come to an end when Alan Johnston took over as manager at the Fife club and did away with the services of no less than 18 players.

A spell with Forfar followed this year before the 22-year-old was recruited by Peterhead.

Winger Grant Anderson is a slightly more familiar name to football supporters in Fife, having made 123 appearance for Raith Rovers between 2012 and 2016.

The 30-year-old had previously played for Stenhousemuir and Hamilton Academical before joining the Rovers and spent a season with Queen of the South after leaving.

Both players will be available to make their debuts this weekend at home against Queen’s Park following The Blue Toon’s week off from action.

Meanwhile, the club also announced on Friday that Leighton McIntosh has had the red card he received against Alloa last weekend rescinded.

A SFA tribunal ruled that the challenge did not merit a straight red and the card was downgraded to a yellow meaning McIntosh will now only miss one match.