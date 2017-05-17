Advantage Forfar after first leg

Forfar will take e a 2-1 lead into Saturday’s game at Balmoor as the two sides get set for their last game of the season.

Peterhead got off to the perfect start in the third minute when Rory McAllister capitalised on poor set piece defending from the home side, firing in Jamie Stevenson’s corner from close range.

Stevenson had his own chance in the tenth minute from a free kick which was well struck at the top corner but didn’t have the power to beat Grant Adam who held on comfortably.

More poor set piece defending nearly doubled Peterhead’s lead four minutes later, another Stevenson corner evading everyone as it bounce across the face of goal but was cleared just before reaching Grant Anderson at the back post who would have had a tap in.

Forfar’s best chance of the first half came on 35 minutes when Denolm struck a fine shot from 18 yard which looked set to curl into the bottom right corner but for a brilliant save by Graeme Smith to parry it away.

It was a nightmare start to the second half for the visitors who were reduced to ten men after Michael McMullin, booked in the first half, was show a second yellow early on for simulation.

Forfar immediately capitalised on the man advantage, drawing the game level through a wonder strike from Martyn Fotheringham who rifled a spectacular effort pas Smith in the Peterhead goal from 25 yards.

Both sides looked capable of scoring from set pieces but Forfar nearly went 2-1 up with another long distance shot from a centre back, this time from O’Brien who forced Smith into a diving save from 30 yards on 75 minutes.

However, Forfar would go on to take the lead one minute later, retaining possession from the corner substitute James Bain clipped a ball to the back post from the edge of the penalty area which Michael Travis got on the end of to fire into the net.