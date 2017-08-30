Crew members to be guests of honour at Balmoor

The crew of supply ship the Malaviya Seven, which has been detained in Aberdeen Harbour for almost a year, are to be guests of honour at this weekend’s Irn Bru Cup tie versus Annan Athletic at Balmoor Stadium.

The sailors have not been paid by their employer, Indian shipping giant GOL Offshore, since last October.

The crew of predominantly Indian nationals found themselves stuck when maritime authorities detained the vessel in Aberdeen due to unpaid wages.

Crew members have been largely confined to their ship during this time.

Earlier this month the courts ruled that the crew have the right to sell the vessel in order to recoup their wages, a positive step towards a resolution on what has been a very long and difficult journey.

Speaking on behalf of Peterhead FC, General Manager Martin Johnston said: “Having seen the predicament of the Malaviya Seven in the local news, and a subsequent conversation with our club Chaplain Neil Cameron, it was felt that the very least we could do is provide an opportunity for the seamen to get away from the ship for the day.

"It’s a very small gesture in the scope of things, but I’m sure it will be a welcome distraction from their current dilemma.

“Peterhead being a seafaring town will make them most welcome, hopefully they will bring us some luck!”

Howard Drysdale, Aberdeen Port Chaplain commented: “The whole crew are delighted to accept the offer of hospitality at Balmoor on Saturday. We are looking forward to a great visit and a winning outcome for the team.”

Peterhead play Annan Athletic at Balmoor Stadium on Saturday, September 2 in the 2nd Round of the Irn Bru Cup with kick-off at 3pm.