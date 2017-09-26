Action aplenty at Crimond

Here are the latest results from Crimond Raceway.
Ministox
Ht1 1st Mitch Gold Fife 2nd Gary Paterson Fife 3rd Taylor Borthwick Fife
Ht2 1st Mitch Gold Fife 2nd Sean Naismith Fife 3rd Teri Linden Fife
Ht3 1st Sean Naismith Fife 2nd Teri Linden Fife 3rd Mitch Gold Fife
Saloons
Ht1 1st Cameron Innes Mintlaw 2nd Peter Marioni Fraserburgh 3rd Keith Mitchell Ellon
Ht2 1st Keith Mitchell Ellon 2nd Kes Watson Oldmeldrum 3rd Wes McLean Maud
Ht3 1st Keith Mitchell Ellon 2nd Stuart Cameron Maud 3rd Wes McLean Maud
Hot Saloons
Ht1 1st Gareth Bruce Montrose 2nd Steve Mannett Fraserburgh 3rd Athol Whyte Mintlaw
Ht2 1st Steve Manett Fraserburgh 2nd Cat Murray Mintlaw 3rd Athol Whyte Mintlaw
Ht3 1st Gareth Bruce Montrose 2nd Iain Whitecross Aberlour 3rd Steve Mannett Fraserburgh
Road Going Saloons
Ht 1 1st David Barrack Peterhead 2nd Leslie Cook Rosehearty 3rd Mark Mathers Fraserburgh
Ht2 1st Greg Bruce Peterhead 2nd David Barrack Peterhead 3rd Leslie Cook Rosehearty
Ht3 1st David Barrack Peterhead 2nd Greg Bruce Peterhead 3rd Micheal Vassey Fraserburgh
F2’s
Ht1 1st Ryan Farquhar Aberlour 2nd Blair Anderson Hatton 3rd Mike Philip Alves
Ht2 1st Robbie Dawson Kintore 2nd Stuart Kelly Ellon 3rd Jason McDonald New Deer
Final 1st Robbie Dawson Kintore 2nd Stuart Kelly Ellon 3rd Mike Philip Alves
GN 1st Stuart Kelly Ellon 2nd Ryan Farquhar Aberlour 3rd Edwin Middleton Maud
Bangers
Ht1 1st Scott Falconer New Deer 2nd Garry Panton Fyvie 3rd Ryan Foreman Strichen
Ht2 1st Scott Paterson MacDuff 2nd Garry Panton Fyvie 3rd Ryan Foreman Strichen
Ht3 1st Scott Paterson MacDuff 2nd Gary Khan Aberchirder 3rd Ryan Foreman Strichen
The next meeting will be held on Sunday, October 1 for the final points meeting in the championship.
