Youngster to cut her hair for charities

A Peterhead youngster will travel down to Birmingham next month to take part in a charity hair cut event.

Madison Buchan, 6, will have at least eight inches of hair cut at the Matt’s Mission Children Charity Princess Hair Donations Event on Saturday, March 11.

The event will see around 35 children aged from 2 to 16 years come together to have their hair cut for the Little Princess Trust.

The charity uses hair donations to create wigs for children that have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

Madison’s mum, Claire, said: “She is really excited about it.

“Madison has been unwell herself and has been in hospital so there she had seen children more unwell than her and she wanted to do something to help them.

“She recently lost a tooth and said she wanted to give her money from the Tooth Fairy to charity.”

Claire added: “I’m really proud of her for doing this.

“I work as nurse so I know that giving back something will make a huge difference, even the wigs made by the Little Princess Trust can change a child’s life.”

To support Madison’s charity hair cut visit www.goldengiving.com/fundraising/madisonbuchansponsoredhairdonation.