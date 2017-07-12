Youngster donates hair to charity

A youngster from St Fergus has had 14 inches of hair cut that will be donated to charity.

Willow Smith (5) had her hair cut by Heather at Oasis in Peterhead on Tuesday, July 11.

Her hair will be sent to The Little Princess Trust to help make a wig for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Speaking to the Buchanie, her mum Nicola said: "One of her friends had her hair cut for charity last year and she asked Willow if she wanted to do it too but she was scared.

"She is just delighted with her new sleek bob, just in time for her 6th birthday next weekend."

Willow is also raising money for the charity, donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/willowsmith