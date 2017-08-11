Young cancer survivor Nicole is still smiling!

A young cancer survivor who took part in the 2015 Peterhead Relay for Life is ‘as happy as ever’ according to her dad.

Nicole Millar was only three years old when she took part in the Blue Toon relay event at Catto Park. She had neuroblastoma as a baby and was unable to walk unaided but was determined to do a lap of Catto Park at the 24-hour event.

Lorraine Coleman, chair of the Peterhead Relay for Life, told the Buchanie: “She melted our hearts by doing the 400m using her walking sticks. She took a long time, but she smiled and gave high 5s the whole way around. She said that she loved smiling and this was plain to see.”

That year Nicole moved with her family to Kilmarnock but her dad David has provided the Relay organisers with an update on her condition.

“David told us that although she is still unable to walk unaided, she is as happy as ever,” said Lorraine. “She has just completed P1 and has really enjoyed it. She is also a member of Kilmarnock Running Club, using her special bike which supports her to run.”

Nicole will be six on August 15 and Lorraine added: “It’s a pleasure to know that Nicole gets the bet out of life and continues to inspire us all. She’s a little star with a huge heart and personality.”

Meanwhile, Relay for Life Peterhead’s last team meeting will be on August 24 at Buchanhaven Hearts at 7.30pm when the final total will be revealed.