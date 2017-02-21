You could officially open Peterhead Travelodge

To celebrate the imminent opening of Peterhead Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain has teamed up with The Buchanie to offer one reader the opportunity of a lifetime - to officially open Peterhead Travelodge.

The lucky reader will join the Provost of Aberdeenshire, Hamish Vernal, at an exclusive ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the town’s first branded hotel on Tuesday, March 28.

An artist's impression of a typical room within the new Peterhead hotel

In addition the winner will also win a weekend break in any one of Travelodge’s 527 UK hotels.

To enter all you need to do is write a poem about Travelodge coming to Peterhead.

It needs to be a maximum of 150 words.

Once completed submit your entry to: pressoffice@travelodge.co.uk by Friday, March 17.

Please make sure you include your full name, email address and telephone number.

The winning poem will be hung in the hotel’s reception area for customers to read during their stay.

Peterhead Travelodge, a 63 room hotel is located at: 2-4 Chapel Street, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, AB42 1TL.

Peterhead Travelodge is the company’s fourth hotel in Aberdeenshire and 42nd hotel in Scotland.

The hotel has been styled in the company’s new contemporary brand design.

The new upgraded rooms feature the luxurious king-size Travelodge Dreamer Bed and all family rooms include individual beds for the children.

All rooms also include an en-suite with power shower, flat screen TV with free digital channels, free tea/coffee-making facilities and WIFI.