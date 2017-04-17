Woman dies in hospital after A90 collision

A woman who was involved in a road traffic collision on the A90 sadly died in hospital on Saturday.

Dorothy Cruickshank (66), of Hatton, passed away following the collision on the A90 Peterhead to Ellon road, near to the junction with A952 at the Toll of Birness junction, on April 5.

It involved a white Peugeot 207 and a silver Volkswagen Passat and saw six people taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a woman who was involved in a road traffic collision which happened on April 5 on the A90 sadly died in hospital on Saturday, April 15.

“The collision happened on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen Road, near to the junction with A952 at Toll of Birness junction.

“She has been named as 66-year-old Dorothy Cruickshank of Hatton.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”