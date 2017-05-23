Whiteford joins People First Fraserburgh for Great Get-Together

SNP Candidate for Banff and Buchan, Eilidh Whiteford, met with People First Fraserburgh last week as part of a UK-wide Jo Cox Foundation event.

Commenting on the meeting, Dr Whiteford said: “I was delighted to be visiting People First, a fantastic organisation that is doing so much to promote inclusion and bring people together in Fraserburgh.

“I’m taking time out of the election campaign to take part in the Great Get Together, which reminds us that regardless of differences, there is so much more that unites us than divides us.

“People First has done a great job establishing Celebrating the Difference as an annual event.

“Just as people from Fraserburgh have travelled all over the world to live and work, so too people from all corners of the globe have come to make Fraserburgh their home.

“People First works hard to promote an inclusive community where everyone is valued, regardless of disability or cultural background,” she continued.

“Jo Cox and I worked together long before either of us was in parliament.

“Our shared commitment to democratic values and a more tolerant, respectful and kinder political climate transcended any policy differences, and it’s a fitting memorial to Jo that candidates of all parties have been invited to take part in events today that bring communities together.”

People First Fraserburgh is run by learning disabled adults and aims to help its members have more choice and control over their lives.

The group established a ‘Celebrating the Difference’ event in 2014 to bring together people from different cultural and ethnic groups, along with people who have disabilities. Such was its success it has now become an annual event.