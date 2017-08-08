Where's our store?

Supermarket giant ALDI has faced a public backlash over inaction on its ‘eyesore’ Peterhead site.

The German retailer snapped up the former Kirkburn Mill site back in 2008 when former owners Smiths went into administration.

The store is scheduled for a 2018 opening

But although the mill buildings were demolished a year later, a store has failed to materialise on-site and controversy over the eyesore has raged ever since.

Last week, ALDI put out an appeal for 25 new staff across its Aberdeenshire stores, leading to a furious reaction on our Facebook page.

Ian Wilson said: “About time they sorted out that eyesore of a site as you enter Peterhead.

“Either build on it or lose it to somone else the council should be saying.”

Janeen Buchan agreed, stating: “It’s a disgrace. They were supposed to have been here years ago.

“What an eyesore coming into town. I don’t know what tourists must think.”

Graham Barron, who is treasurer of Peterhead Scottish Week agreed.

He said: “It is a disgrace that this site has been left to get into a state.

“Why do Aberdeenshire Council (who are quick to take down Scottish Week banners for fear of uplifting the railings at the Lido) allow this absolute tip of a site to be left in this state?”

Jenny Rogers said Peterhead needed more attractive shops.

“Peterhead feels like a ghost town. Food shops, charity shops and shops no-one can afford to buy anything from.

“Something quirky would bring other trade to the town. The council needs to think outside the box. We need to support small businesses.

“The council must to more. Peterhead is a mess. It’s really sad.”

The Buchanie contacted Aberdeenshire Council regarding the site. They said that they didn’t have anything to say about it, adding: “As Aldi own the land and have planning permission secured, it is for them to comment on the development of the site.”

However, despite an apparent lack of progress at the mill site, Aldi told us that plans for the store were still on schedule.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “Our plans for the Peterhead store are moving ahead on schedule and work is expected to begin on site this Autumn.

“The store is scheduled for a 2018 opening, further details on this will be shared closer to the time.”