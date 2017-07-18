Welcome to Longside international!

Belgian adventurer Dirk Oyen checked in to Longside Airfield recently as a stop off en-route to America.

Flying his single engine aircraft, which the composite material engineering lecturer built himself, Mr Oyen paid a visit to the tiny Buchan airfield on July 13.

His aircraft, ‘Europa’ is capable of speeds exceeding 150mph and his arrival caused quite a stir with staff at the airfield.

No stranger to the thrill of exotic adventures Dirk previously motorcycled the length of Africa and Europe from Cape Town in South Africa back home to Hasselt in Belgium.

This current odyssey has seen him fly over some of the most inhospitable, remote and stunning landscapes in the world.

Leaving Scotland behind he flew North to Iceland before turning west across the vast expanse of Atlantic ocean to Greenland and the arctic tundra.

It was then onwards to Canada and south towards his final destination of Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Dirk was hoping to complete the 5,000-mile epic journey by July 24, making it to one of the largest airshows in the world known as EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

It attracts more than half a million visitors and ten thousand aircraft quite literally from all over the world for the week each July.

After enjoying the week of festivities it was another 5,000- mile journey back home awaits for Dirk.