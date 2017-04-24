Weather warning issued for Grampian

A weather warning for snow has been issued for Grampian.

The yellow warning, issued by the Met Office, is valid from 10pm tonight (Monday, April 24) until 9am on Tuesday morning and covers the whole of the Aberdeenshire area.

The Met Office website says: “Hail, sleet and snow showers are expected to become frequent overnight and at first on Tuesday morning. Heavier snowfall is likely to affect higher level routes where 2-5 cm of snow may accumulate in places, whilst 1 to 2 cm is possible to lower levels. Some transport routes may be affected, with journeys requiring longer travel times.”

To keep updated, visit the met Office website: http://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings