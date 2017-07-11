We're back!

2ReUse, which folded when its umbrella organisation Peterhead Projects Ltd (PPL) went into liquidation earlier this year, has itself been recycled into a new business.

Former manager Brenda Campbell and husband Robert will reopen the Berryden Road business later this month under the new name of 2gd2bnu.

The popular second-hand shop was forced to close its doors on May 19 after PPL folded. Since then, Brenda has been working to reopen the venture.

She told The Buchanie: “The aims are still the same and we will still be supplying low-cost furniture and clothing to the community.

“From the money we raise we will be making donations to local charities and to help with anyone who may be fundraising. Everything will go back into the community.

“There was such an impact on the staff and the community when we closed our doors in May and some of our staff really did not know where to go or what to do with themselves.

“We have around a dozen volunteers helping us and some staff have returned to help as volunteers too.

“We are located in the same units up at Berryden Road and we still offer free pick-ups for anyone who wishes to donate.”

One new aspect of 2gd2bnu will be Camallan Gifts, which will occupy one of the three Berryden units.

“Camallan Gifts will stock items from local crafters and traders and will provide hand-made goods and nice gifts,” said Brenda.

“A lot of crafters were left in limbo when The Trading Post closed, so we have provided them with their own space up in Berryden. It is also hoped to incorporate a small workshop into the unit for upcycling.

“Our volunteers have been painting and redecorating and we have a lovely neighbour, Nicholas Crawford, who has been building our shelves and carrying out joinery work.

“There has been great support from the community and everyone is keen to see us open again.”

The new shop hopes to be up and running later this month, and Brenda has thanked everyone who has supported and helped.

Opening hours will be Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm and Saturday 9.30am to 3pm.