Walk on the Wild Side with Energetica

A popular free guide encouraging locals and visitors to explore Energetica’s scenic walks and best wildlife spots has been revamped to include even more natural wonders and local highlights.

The colourful Energetica Walking & Wildlife Guide showcases inspiring coastal walks and the best places to spot wildlife in the Energetica corridor, which covers a 30-mile stretch from the Bridge of Don in Aberdeen, north to Peterhead and west around Aberdeen International Airport.

Highlighting a variety of family-friendly walks, the comprehensive guide takes budding explorers around the corridor, allowing them to discover the deceiving wildlife hotspot of Peterhead Harbour; explore the unspoilt sands of Forvie National Nature Reserve; or visit a collapsed sea cave, the Bullers of Buchan, home to an array of wildlife and photo opportunities.

The ‘Aberdeen Business Walk’ offers those making a flying visit to the region on business the opportunity to experience this stunning natural environment, with walks around Dyce and the riverside town of Ellon featured.

New to the Energetica Walking & Wildlife Guide, which complements the annual Energetica Summer Festival, are features including ‘Children’s Energetica’, ‘Energetica Food & Drink’ and ‘Return of the Giants’, introducing the Humpback Whales that took up residence in the corridor’s waters last summer.

The handy A5 publication, which was first launched in 2014, will be available from various venues across the North East, including Visitor Information Centres and local libraries. It can also be accessed digitally via bit.ly/energeticaWW.

Professor Ferdinand von Prondzynski, chair of the Energetica Steering Group, said: “The Energetica corridor not only offers optimal conditions for business investment but is also a perfect place to discover what the North East has to offer. Here, we can stroll through nature and enjoy stunning coastal views, while also seeing wildlife on land and in the water that many will never experience elsewhere. The Energetica Walking & Wildlife Guide offers an excellent way to plan your walks and enjoy our beautiful region.”

Nikki Morris-Laing, marketing director of VisitAberdeenshire said: “The Aberdeenshire coastline is a must see for anyone visiting the region, with National Geographic describing it as ‘one of the world’s outstanding coastlines’. The Energetica Walking and Wildlife guide is helping to make our coastal beauty spots even more accessible for visitors and locals alike which is fantastic.”

Energetica, Scotland’s Energy Corridor, is a long-term economic development initiative that aims to create a world-class development cluster, to help attract and retain talent of all ages to this region. Energetica comprises a stunning coastal setting and improving infrastructure, and seeks to integrate two key components; sustainable economic growth and quality of life.

To request a printed copy of the guide or stocks for your venue, please email:info@energetica.uk.com.