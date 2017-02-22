Vote in the Artventurous competition

Artventure – the new community culture and arts group for Peterhead – has celebrated its recent launch with a tremendous response to its photography competition.

Local folk have submitted more than 70 entries featuring all aspects of Peterhead and the surrounding area – from its countryside and beaches to the fishing port and iconic local landmarks.

A panel has now studied the images and shortlisted its top 12 photographs, but it’s now the turn of the public to vote for their favourite – with the winning entry being permanently displayed in the reception of Aberdeenshire Council’s North East headquarters in Buchan House.

Artventure wants the public to carefully select the photograph they think not only deserves to be displayed in Buchan House but which will stand the test of time and impress and inspire visitors for years to come.

To vote either visit Buchan House or use the Artventure Facebook page - but it will be one vote per person and votes will be scrutinised after the closing date.

To vote in Buchan House, ask reception to allow you into the Meet and Greet area where there will be a display of the 12 finalists and a voting booklet available to sign.

To vote on Facebook, visit the Artventure Photography Competition Finalists album at https://www.facebook.com/ArtventurePeterhead/ and ‘like’ the picture that you want to win.

Voting ends on Friday, March 10 and the winning image will be unveiled at Artventure’s AGM later in the Spring.