Volunteering to help old folk can be so rewarding

Could you make a difference to the lives of older people in your local community?

For over 75 years Royal Voluntary Service (formerly WRVS) has been supporting older people. Volunteers provide a variety of services that help an older person to remain independent and stay connected with their families and communities.

Can you spare an hour a week?

RVS is looking to recruit volunteer befrienders and drivers to support older people who are socially isolated. They need you to visit local older people in their homes as well as helping them get out and about to continue doing the things they enjoy. That could mean anything from sharing a cup of tea, going to the shops together, taking them to appointments, but it could also include going to a football match or helping someone Skype their grandchildren.

There is a particular need for volunteer drivers to help people get to appointments.

Whether you are looking to make the most of your retirement or just get involved in your local community, there will be something to suit you. It’s fun, you can meet new people and make new friends, it’s flexible, you can give as much time as you wish, and all out of pocket expenses are reimbursed.

Volunteers love sharing time with older people because it’s enjoyable, rewarding and inspiring. If you can give at least an hour a week to support an elderly person, why not join as a volunteer.

To find out more call Pat on 01467 626012 or email: Pat.Middleton@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk