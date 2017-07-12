Volunteer Day success at Aden Park

A Volunteer Buchan Day was held at Aden Country Park recently.

Organisations and groups who took part included AVA, Dial-a-Bus, Friends of Aden, Aged and Infirm, community councils, Buchan Development Partnership (BDP), BDI, community learning and the 1st Ugie Scout Group.

On the day the new Volunteer Buchan website was also launched. The website will allow local organisations and groups to register online and post adverts for volunteering opportunities.

Potential volunteers will be able to go online, search these opportunities and register their interest online. It is hoped that the website will make volunteering easier for everyone in the Buchan area, so more people can become volunteers.

Commenting on the event, BDP development officer, Dian Tait, said: “The day was a great networking opportunity. Groups were connecting and planning ways of working together in the future.

“It was great to see so many innovative projects represented which offer such an exciting range of volunteering opportunities.”

For further details on volunteering call 01771 613666.