Vital funding boost for Peterhead Men's Shed

Members of Peterhead Men's Shed are celebrating today due to funding awarded to their community shed space from the Asda Foundation.

A total of £1,000 has been awarded to the community scheme where people come together to take part in practical skills and activities.

They are designed and run by their members and provide opportunities for people to share tools, resources and skills in order to create, learn and develop social networks.

Older people’s charity Royal Voluntary Service, with funding from the Asda Foundation, established the Sheds Grant Fund to provide small scale funding to Sheds who are looking for help with either set up, or early stage development costs.

Grants of between £250 and £1,000 were made available – with applicants encouraged to apply for some of the tools and equipment they need for their activities or ongoing costs such as help with their rent or insurance.

Linda Keith, Secretary for the Peterhead Men’s Shed said: "Gaining this award is very much appreciated and is such a relief to be able to move onto finishing this stage of the project."

Jason Schroeder, Executive Officer of the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association said: “The Shed start-up funding through our partner Royal Voluntary Service is really making an important impact on our Scottish Shed Development. Presently there are 39 Scottish Men's Sheds in development and this initial funding is vital as the Sheds are run by volunteers who need all the support available both financially and in developmental support.”

Jo Phillips, Sheds Project Manager at Royal Voluntary Service said: “Most sheds are started by local groups coming together due to a shared interest in traditional crafts such as joinery, furniture renovation, metal work and mechanics. We are delighted to be able to administer the Grant Funds so that these skills can flourish in a friendly and sociable environment, and that more local community based Sheds can get up and running.”

Julie Ward, Senior Manager of the Asda Foundation said: “The Asda Foundation is one of the many ways we can give something back to our local communities. That’s why we lend a hand to a wide range of good causes with which our colleagues are involved with, sharing their passion and helping to make a difference through a variety of projects across the UK. We see the Sheds programme as making a real difference at a grassroots level and are proud to support this initiative.”

The Shed movement follows a blueprint from an Australian project and since the first Men’s Shed opened in the UK 6 years ago, there are now over 300 in the UK with three new Sheds on average opening a week.

Sheds are often places for older men to come together and work on either individual or community projects – but are now increasingly seeing younger men and women getting involved and benefitting from the social interaction and skill sharing that are at their heart.