Vintage vehicles sought for museum rally

Peterhead Prison Museum is to stage its first ever vintage vehicle rally.

The museum, in conjunction with Grampian Transport Museum based at Alford, will stage the rally on Sunday, July 23, from 12 noon to 4pm.

Applications are now being extended to those who wish to take part in the inaugural event. These will be accepted on a first come first serve basis and can feature any vehicle over the age of 25 years.

There will be prizes for each category and refreshments will be provided by The Boathouse - Peterhead Ltd.

Applications are available online only and can be downloaded via http://peterheadprisonmuseum.com/events/

The last date applications will be accepted is June 16.

If you have any queries please contact heritage.hub@admiraltygateway.com or call 01779 482200.