Views sought on community hopes in Peterhead

The people of Peterhead are being asked to share their opinions on the sports, cultural and community facilities the town could benefit from in the future should funding become available.

The council has been asking local groups and members of the public to find out how they use existing facilities, and how they’d like to see the town develop in the coming years.

Two surveys are being conducted, with one aimed at local sports, culture and community groups to gauge how they currently use facilities and their aspirations for the future.

The second is open to all members of the public – whether or not they currently access existing facilities – and aims to identify their top priorities for future investment.

Chair of the council’s Communities Committee, Cllr Anne Stirling, said: “Aberdeenshire Council is keen to understand the community, sports and cultural interests in Peterhead.

“We’d like to hear from those groups with an active interest in existing facilities, as well as the wider public who would like to influence opportunities that may come forward in the future.”

Chair of Education and Children’s Services Committee, Cllr Gillian Owen, said: “This piece of work is about helping us understand what currently takes place in Peterhead and what people’s hopes are for the future, rather than proposals for specific facilities, and all contributions are welcome.

“The information we gather from the surveys will be helpful in any future discussions about developments for the town and give us a head start if proposals are developed.”

The surveys can be carried out online at the following addresses until Monday, July 28: Survey for groups: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Peterheadgroups; survey for members of the public: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Peterheadpublic

Council officers are also keen to speak to the representatives of clubs and groups personally. Staff at libraries, sport and community facilities will be carrying out face to face conversations with customers and some street surveying will also take place.