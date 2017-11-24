Vera’s legacy to League of Friends

Peterhead’s League of Friends for Peterhead Community and Ugie Hospitals received a bumper boost to their coffers last week.

League members were presented with a cheque for £800 from the grandchildren of the late Vera Beagrie, prior to their prize bingo event in the town’s Palace Hotel.

A staunch supporter of the League, and its many fundraisers, Vera was well known to all members and supporters.

The money was the proceeds of a collection at Vera’s funeral.

League member Denise Will said: “Vera’s husband Andrew, or ‘Sunshine’ as he is known, decided to present the cheque at the bingo tea as it’s something Vera would have attended.

“We are very grateful for the donation and would like to thank Vera’s family for coming along to present it to us.”