University Challenge for former Peterhead pupil

A former Peterhead Academy pupil will make his second appearance on BBC show 'University Challenge' tonight.

Iain Jack will be the Captain of the Ulster University team in the current series of the cult TV quiz show.

Iain, who is currently reading for a PhD in Pharmacy at Ulster University, and his team-mates missed out on a second round place by a narrow margin in their first round match.

His team amassed 5 points fewer than a very strong contingent from Edinburgh University.

The team from Ulster do however have a second bite of the cherry tonight when they take on St Anne's Oxford in a playoff as one of the highest scoring losers.

The Ulster team is the oldest in this year's competition (with an average age of 50) but Iain is the youngest member.

Iain and his team-mates made quite an impression on their first outing - which was broadcast back in July - when they actually managed to raise a laugh from the legendarily stern Jeremy Paxman.

As well as having a deep knowledge of his own specialist subject, Iain is also the go-to team member for questions on classical music and theology - although he freely admits to being slower on the buzzer when it comes to popular music.

To find out whether or not this son of the 'Blue Toon' and his team mates are smart enough to progress further into the competition tune in to BBC2 at 8pm tonight (Monday, October 30).