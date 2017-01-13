Trump dram sells for £6,000 at auction

A bottle of 26 years-old GlenDronach single malt whisky signed by President-elect Donald Trump has sold at auction in Glasgow for £6,000 following fierce bidding.

Bottled in 2012 to commemorate the opening of Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, the limited edition 26 years-old GlenDronach was one of the featured lots in McTear’s Rare and Collectable whisky auction on Friday 13th January.

The limited edition whisky, which was distilled in 1985 and matured in a sherry cask, was given an estimate of £2500 to £3500 however, when the auction started it was clear there were several collectors keen to get their hands on the rare bottle.

Following intense online, phone and in room bidding, the GlenDronach was purchased by a Canadian buyer for a hammer price of £6,000.

Commenting on the sale, McTear’s Whisky Expert, Laurie Black, said: “There was a huge amount of interest in the bottle and we were delighted with the final price, which was several times more than previous Trump bottles have sold for. The GlenDronach is a stunning whisky in its own right however, the Trump connection gave this particular bottle a presidential boost.”

The Trump dram was not the only high profile whisky to feature in McTear’s Rare & Collectable whisky auction. A bottle of 52 year old Macallan 1950 fetched £10,000, while a bottle of the now legendary Black Bowmore from Islay, was purchased for £5,200.

Laurie Black continued: “It was a fantastic sale with some truly outstanding whiskies. The prices achieved on the day reinforce the view that rare and collectable whisky continues to be a strong investment opportunity.”