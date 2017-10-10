Trio win top care awards

Three local women have triumphed at the Meallmore Staff Awards, winning top accolades for going the extra mile to deliver high standards of care to elderly and vulnerable people.

Meallmore Ltd opened the doors of its first nursing home for the elderly in 1987, marking this year as their 30th anniversary and a special occasion for the company, the 2017 awards and the staff.

Debbie Simpson, manager at St Modans Care Home received the Prestigious Chairman’s Award; Kayleigh Gibson, also from St Modans, won the Excellence in Dementia category; and Gillian Hall from Crimond House, won the Senior Carer category.

The awards recognise outstanding performances by those who provide support to Meallmore teams and residents across Scotland.

Debbie, now the manager of St Modans in Fraserburgh, began her career at Meallmore as a carer and has been handed the Prestigious Chairman’s Award, which is given as an exceptional award to recognise amazing attributes, commitment and outstanding achievement.

Debbie is a confident leader, admired for her hard working nature which helped clinch the Meallmore in Bloom garden competition title for St Modans earlier this year.

Kayleigh has been praised for her understanding and knowledge of dementia, which has been a huge benefit to her residents. She continues to pass on her knowledge to her colleagues through her role as the home’s Dementia Champion, ensuring the team make a difference to residents’ lives.

Gillian is a senior carer at Crimond House and has been praised for her kind, caring nature and for going above and beyond every day for her residents. Gillian is a happy, upbeat presence in the home and lends a kind, reassuring hand wherever she can.

The annual ceremony, which took place at Perth Race Course on Thursday, October 5, celebrates the positive impact staff make to people’s lives on a daily basis. Nominations come from residents, family and friends, visiting professionals and fellow staff members. Winners receive a certificate, trophy and an iPad for their hard work.

Speaking about her win, Debbie said: “I'm overwhelmed and just really proud to be part of the Meallmore team. I joined the company six years ago after leaving school and they’ve put the time and effort into getting me where I am now. I hope to continue getting better and better with Meallmore, and continue providing fantastic care for our residents.”

Kayleigh added: “I'm completely overwhelmed – I really didn't expect to win. I'd like to dedicate this to the rest of the team at the home, as I couldn't do the job without them. I'm just absolutely over the moon!”

Gerry Hennessey, managing director of Meallmore Ltd said: “I would like to congratulate Debbie, Kayleigh and Gillian on their well-deserved wins and thank them for all their hard work over the last year.

Our care home teams are instrumental in ensuring residents not only receive the best level of care and support, but enjoy a good quality of life. These awards are an extremely important way of recognising their efforts and hard work.

“This year, all award nominees will also receive a certificate, in recognition of their hard work and achievements. I’d like to thank all our staff for their continued support and efforts.”