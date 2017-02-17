Tributes to respected former councillor

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to former Peterhead SNP councillor Agnes Strachan, who died peacefully at home on February 6 after a short illness.

Mrs Strachan, who was in her 80th year, represented Buchanhaven-Catto on the former Banff & Buchan District Council from 1988 to 1996, and Buchanhaven on Aberdeenshire Council from 1995 until she stepped down in 2007.

She was a native of Peterhead. After attending the Central School and Peterhead Academy she joined her parents in their fish shop, and after passing her driving test she did a fish round.

When her family had grown up Mrs Strachan attended college as a mature student and spent 11 years as a teacher at Buchanhaven Primary.

She and her husband, Peter, would have been married for 60 years in April. They were wed at Peterhead Congregational Church.

Mrs Strachan and her husband loved touring in their motor home, mainly in Scotland, and would visit their son, also Peter, in America. She was a passionate gardener.

It was Alex Salmond, at that time MP for Banff and Buchan, who first approached Mrs Strachan to run for the Council at the suggestion of her father, the legendary JD Buchan, former chairman of Peterhead Harbour Board.

Mr Salmond said: “Agnes was steeped in the fishing industry of the North East of Scotland, with both her husband Peter and her entire family immersed in the industry.

“After retiring from teaching she took up the new challenge of representing her home area of Buchanhaven on first Banff and Buchan and then Aberdeenshire Councils. She was a woman of outstanding resolve, was resoundingly re-elected for four consecutive terms as a Councillor and served her community with both flair and commitment.

“Her efforts on behalf of party and country were greatly appreciated and her contribution to both will be sorely missed.”

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “Agnes was a stalwart of her local community. She got on and did the work of a councillor and helped her constituents in her own, quiet, unassuming way.”

Peterhead North & Rattray Councillor Anne Allan said: “Agnes was a valued colleague on Aberdeenshire Council who could be relied upon to bring a common-sense viewpoint to any discussion. The huge turnout at her funeral was a testament to the esteem in which she was held.”

Mrs Strachan is survived by her husband, Peter. There are four children: Peter, Doreen, Agnes and Shona. She was a devoted grandmother to her nine grandchildren.