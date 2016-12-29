Tributes paid to popular practitioner

Dr John F. W. Sutherland, for many years a well known general practitioner in Boddam and Peterhead, died peacefully on Christmas Eve in Ellon.

John Sutherland was born in Hamilton, the eldest of three brothers, and attended school at Hamilton Academy.

On leaving school he served with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders for National Service which took him to Palestine and Eritrea.

He arrived back in Scotland following National Service the day before the start of term at the University of Glasgow to study medicine, graduating M.B., Ch.B.in 1955.

He worked at Cresswell Maternity Hospital in Dumfries, obtaining the Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynaecology in 1957.

There he met his wife, Margaret, a midwife, and they married in 1957.

Following his desire for a career in general practice he became an assistant at a practice in Lincoln.

In 1959 he moved to Sierra Leone to become the sole medical officer for an iron ore mine in Pepel.

In 1962 he returned to Scotland as an assistant in the practice in Cruden Bay.

In 1963 John Sutherland was appointed as principal in the Practice in Boddam, taking over from Dr James Fairweather Milne.

John worked there and at Peterhead Health Centre for 26 years until he retired in 1989.

During this period he was also medical officer for the RAF Buchan, a post he continued after his NHS retiral.

The sick quarters were named the “Dr John Sutherland Medical Centre” in his honour.

His contribution to the Buchan RAF base was recognised by the award of the M.B.E. for services to the RAF in 1989.

While in Boddam he pursued his interest in caravanning, travelling widely around Scotland.

He enjoyed the sea and kept a small motorboat in Boddam harbour.

After retiral John Sutherland and his wife moved to Ellon, where he took a keen interest in learning Gaelic.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret, his two brothers, Roy and Bruce, his three daughters, Allison, Fiona and Gillian, and his five grandchildren.