Transport boss insists North East road is safe

The head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council has insisted the A952 is safe after figures revealed a number of fatalities in recent years.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin wrote to the local authority calling for reassurances all necessary steps were being taken to monitor the A952 Mintlaw to Fraserburgh road.

It comes after the Scottish Government also agreed to improve warning signs after a freedom of information request revealed four people have been killed and 13 seriously injured since 2014.

The Mintlaw to Fraserburgh route includes the A952 Mintlaw to Cortes road – overseen by the local council – and a section of the A90 between Cortes and Fraserburgh.

In a letter to Aberdeenshire Council, Ms Martin said: “Road users are, of course, responsible for their own actions, but I would be grateful if you can advise what steps are being taken by Aberdeenshire Council to make the A952 safer, and advise what traffic calming measures are being considered to ensure the safety of all who travel along this route.”

Ewan Wallace, head of transportation for Aberdeenshire Council, said there was a “robust evidence led approach” for assessing locations where there have been collisions and casualties which allows the authority to consider projects suitable for inclusion in the Councils Capital work programme.

He continued: “Aberdeenshire Council intend to carry out an in depth analysis of all the accidents for the whole of the A952 and where engineering measures are not deemed appropriate we shall work with partners to reduce the number of collisions through education, encouragement and enforcement.

“Officers from Aberdeenshire Council have held discussions with Transport Scotland representatives and intend working collaboratively on the measures that have been identified for the route. Depending on the details, the intention would be to take the opportunity to implement a route strategy that will provide a consistent message as to the level of hazards and risk to the driver along the whole A952/A90 route.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “We are all painfully aware of the need to reduce the relatively high number of accidents on rural roads. I wrote to Aberdeenshire Council for reassurance all necessary measures are being taken to prevent further incidents.

“It has been thanks to pressure from SNP councillors that we have got to a position where a feasibility study is being carried out on transport improvements north of Ellon, including not only the A952 but also the Toll of Birness junction on the A90.

“I hope Conservative councillors who neglected council maintained roads like the A952 and A947 for years will now back the recommendations coming out of the Nestrans report so necessary improvements can be made.

“I will be maintaining regular contact to ensure all necessary steps continue to be taken.”