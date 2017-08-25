Road resurfacing work on A90 near Stirling Village

A section of the A90 north of Stirling Village near Peterhead is set to benefit from £90,000 resurfacing improvements starting on Wednesday.

The overnight improvements will help to increase safety on the road by addressing defects on the road surface, such as cracking, potholes and any other issues, to create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The resurfacing works will begin on Wednesday, August 30 and are programmed to take place over three nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am only, finishing before 6.30am on Saturday, September 2.

To keep everyone safe during the improvements, temporary traffic lights will be in place during the overnight works.

These will be removed during the daytime to limit the impact towards motorists.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works have been designed to improve the safety and general condition of this section of the A90 for motorists.

“The resurfacing improvements have been scheduled to take place overnight to limit any impact to motorists, and we’ve taken steps to avoid working into the weekend to further reduce any disruption during the works.

“We would however encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance at www.trafficscotland.org and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”